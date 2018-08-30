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Pass the Salt Live - Use Your Gift 8-30-2018
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7 views • August 30, 2018
We’re put here, believe it or not, to impact this natural world. We’re the salt of the earth. We are to impact and influence this natural world. We are to occupy till He comes. Earnestly contend for the faith. Everywhere the faith is under attack. Not sit around and say, “it’s going to get worse.”
Go use your gift!
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Go use your gift!
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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