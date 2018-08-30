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Program geoinżynieryjny w Polsce.
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77 views • August 30, 2018
Od przynajmniej dekady nad całym zachodnim światem, w tym i nad Polską realizowany jest potężny program geoinżynieryjny. Oficjalnie, choć nie usłyszymy o tym w TV, ma on na celu walkę z globalnym ociepleniem poprzez rozpylanie chemicznych, toksycznych aerozoli na niebie.
Więcej na ten temat:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/film_geoinzynieria_co,p2002721018
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/potezna_geoinzynieria_w,p1063212986
Więcej na ten temat:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/film_geoinzynieria_co,p2002721018
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/potezna_geoinzynieria_w,p1063212986
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