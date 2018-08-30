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Grant Stinchfield Tells Dallas’ Dwain Caraway’s “NRA is Already Here”
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16 views • August 30, 2018
Grant Stinchfield sends a message to Dwain Caraway: “NRA members already roam the streets of Dallas. We’re firemen, policemen, and factory workers, and lawyers, and doctors, and you name it … The bottom line is we’ll be a safer city in Dallas with 80,000 members of the NRA here. That I guarantee it.” – Grant Stinchfield
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