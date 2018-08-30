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Jesuit Priest Welcomes LGBTs at Catholic Event
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60 views • August 30, 2018
Romans 1:26-27 and 1 Corinthians 6:9 speak against homosexuality and those who practice it.
Jesuits are known for being liberal and distorting the written Word of God with defiled bread or modified Bibles that are missing several verses: http://www.remnantofgod.org/B-BIBLES.HTM
They also have an oath; the extreme version of their oath is not pretty to read: http://remnantofgod.org/jes-oth.htm & http://www.remnantofgod.org/francis.htm
Jesuits are known for being liberal and distorting the written Word of God with defiled bread or modified Bibles that are missing several verses: http://www.remnantofgod.org/B-BIBLES.HTM
They also have an oath; the extreme version of their oath is not pretty to read: http://remnantofgod.org/jes-oth.htm & http://www.remnantofgod.org/francis.htm
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