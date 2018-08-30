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Wojna to pokój. O efektach destabilizacji Bliskiego Wschodu.
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89 views • August 30, 2018
Wojny prowadzone przez USA i kraje NATO, które trwają na świecie od 2001 roku są z nami już ponad 10 lat. Tak długo nie trwała nawet II wojna światowa, a według brytyjskich trendów strategicznych konflikty te będą trwały przez przynajmniej kolejne 30 lat. Plan podboju Euroazji pod hasłami równości, demokracji i praw człowieka jest prawdziwą realizacją Orwellowskiego stwierdzenia "Wojna to pokój".
Czytaj dalej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/film_wojna_to_pokoj_o,p977431430
Czytaj dalej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/multimedia/film_wojna_to_pokoj_o,p977431430
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