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Industrial Innovation Conference at Tan Tao University
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1 view • August 30, 2018
The private non-profit liberal arts institution Tan Tao University hosted a conference in which its heads of academic departments presented special topics on current and future technical innovations that will affect Vietnam's market. TTU provides Vietnamese youth a cost-effective liberal arts education alternative to education abroad.
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