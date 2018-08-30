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Food as Medicine#1: The Long-Winded--But Necessary--Pitch For Green Tea!
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58 views • August 30, 2018
This first of the 'Food as Medicine' series, features the health benefits, preparation and other useful tidbits of green tea. Keep in mind that many of green tea's benefits are not intended to be stand-alone for most conditions, but function synergistically with other foods and herbs to maintain and restore health. Be responsible in your quest for knowledge and continue to consult qualified health practitioners for best available therapies. Enjoy!
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