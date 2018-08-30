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The Hydroplate Theory of The 3000 BC Global Flood Fountains by Dr. Walt Brown
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37 views • August 30, 2018
Walter Brown Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from MIT, He was a National Science Foundation Fellow. He taught college courses in physics, mathematics, & computer science. Director of Benét Laboratories; tenured associate professor at U.S. Air Force Academy; & Chief of Science and Technology Studies at the Air War College. Much of his life Walt Brown was Darwinist, but after years of study convinced of the scientific validity of creation & global flood. Director of Center for Scientific Creation
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