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Why Vaccines Are Harmful - Hidden Research Revealing the Adverse Reactions
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44 views • August 30, 2018
I was trained as a conventional medical doctor in the 1990's - over 20 years ago. The Hepatitis B vaccine, which was required in order to get into medical school, caused severe side effects- an anaphylactic reaction & epilepsy. Ever since, I have been researching vaccinations in the scientific literature. The amount of evidence is significant. Around halfway thru this interview I share the exact ingredients in vaccines, & the adverse reactions including neurologic damage & autoimmune disorders.
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