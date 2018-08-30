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Were the Pyramids Built Before the Flood? Disclaim: Pyramids DO show water damage from Ice Age rains
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121 views • August 30, 2018
Video by Nathan Hoffman (https://www.youtube.com/user/NathanH83 ) explains whether or not the Egyptian pyramids were built before the flood of Noah's day. It also deals with issues with the accuracy of the Hebrew Masoretic text verses the Greek Septuagint, Dead Sea Scrolls, Tower of Babel, age of the Earth, an extra Cainan in Jesus' genealogy, & identity of Melchizedek Conclusion: Jews distorted their own Bible to disprove Christianity.
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