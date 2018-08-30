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My Child Original Song - Amightywind Ministry Jewels
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10 views • August 30, 2018
This song will bring you to tears of hope and joy. Amightywind Ministry points the way to the one and only Messiah, YAHUSHUA MASHIACH (Jesus Christ). Will you receive HIM today?
Please visit amightywind.com to hear of the Prophetic messages God is speaking for these end times.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_aUhud6liE - Two Anointings Become One
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOeSBPZgdmI - Heaven Rejoices over new Amightywind Leadership
Please visit amightywind.com to hear of the Prophetic messages God is speaking for these end times.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_aUhud6liE - Two Anointings Become One
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOeSBPZgdmI - Heaven Rejoices over new Amightywind Leadership
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