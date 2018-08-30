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Linear Motor Part 3 Testing Different Shaft Width's
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12 views • August 30, 2018
Since Filmed last week, ive found some larger shaft's 39mm, 42mm, and 50mm,
since it seems more powerful with larger shafts, and with bigger magnets coming, this will almost certainly be helpful, will upload this as part 12- part 13 next weeek,
since it seems more powerful with larger shafts, and with bigger magnets coming, this will almost certainly be helpful, will upload this as part 12- part 13 next weeek,
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