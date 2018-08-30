© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Diabolical Lies _ The People Are Played
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • August 30, 2018
People will be people no matter what time period you live in. How they thought then, is how we think now. Their history will become our history. This study will point out the method how the nation of Israel came to believe a lie, and how by that same method the world today believes a lie.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.