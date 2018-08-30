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2008 Kawasaki Versys 650 Short Ride
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18 views • August 30, 2018
Quick ride on 2008 Kawasaki Versys650
This was a camera test of Gopro 4 with chest mount. It flopped around a little in the wind so I need to make it more secure.
Mirror rattle is annoying.
This was a camera test of Gopro 4 with chest mount. It flopped around a little in the wind so I need to make it more secure.
Mirror rattle is annoying.
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