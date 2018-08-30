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🔴Shavuot Miracles 2018 – The Real Superman❗
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53 views • August 30, 2018
The world is full of counterfeits. But everything real, everything true can be found here at Amightywind. Watch and listen to the words of Romance from a woman who was rescued from death by one chosen by YAHUSHUA. One who is now her husband, Prophet Ezra.
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Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
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Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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