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Don Lemon Ignores Two Years of Antifa Violence, Gives Them a Pass
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60 views • August 30, 2018
"CNN has become nothing but piss-poor tabloid journalism—that's it. They can't get a story right to save their lives. CNN, now, doubling down on stupid, decided, since they can't get the news right, they're going to editorialize things like Antifa." —Dan Bongino
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