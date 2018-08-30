© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Legacy Media Lies About the Number of School Shootings in America
Follow
0
Share
Report
16 views • August 30, 2018
"One of the most heinous lies that the legacy press loves to perpetuate – the number of school shootings that have taken place in America. It's so easy to debunk, but none of them bother to." —Dana Loesch
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.