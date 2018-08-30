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Dana Loesch on the Release of New Mexico Muslim Extremists
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23 views • August 30, 2018
"Several suspects which police referred to as 'radicalized Muslims,' were found in possession of weapons, 11 starving children they were allegedly training to shoot up public schools... is there some reason this is so difficult to prosecute?" —Dana Loesch
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