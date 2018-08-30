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Dr. Robb's Testimony to Amend the Rabies Law
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57 views • August 30, 2018
Dr. John Robb is a respected doctor of veterinary medicine from Connecticut. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California at Davis in 1981 and his DVM from that same institution in 1985. For more information and help on vaccines visit: http://www.protectthepets.com/
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