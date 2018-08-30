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Public v Private
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34 views • August 30, 2018
Public vs. Private: To understand the federal zone is to understand that it is the domain of the public. It is also referred to as the corporate, statutory jurisdiction. Since 1933, after the formal bankruptcy of the United States, everything has been rearranged so that all public entities from a corporation to federal, state and local agencies and structures of government, to every home, property and person, is a sub-division of the master corporation, the UNITED STATES.
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