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The Estate
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21 views • August 30, 2018
In an estate, which can be seen as a form of a trust, the control of the corpus or assets is determined by a will of the testator. If there is no will, then the estate is considered “intestate”. In normal terms an estate is what is left when someone dies and passes on his or her assets to heirs and beneficiaries. This is what most people think of when they hear the word estate.
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