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Sons of Liberty - False Flag - with Lyrics
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4 views • August 30, 2018
Jon Schaffer of Iced Earth released the Brushfires of the Mind CD eight years ago and encouraged copying and getting the message out. I was inspired that my daughter and I made image and lyric versions of the songs to inspire people. Now with the great censorship movement of the corporate entities I am preserving the songs here. I have plans for new content, but I want to preserve the content I already have first. More relevant now than when released.
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