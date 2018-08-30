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Kallen Diggs: Education Trends and Career Opportunities for the Middle Class
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2 views • August 30, 2018
*Original Air Date: August 13, 2015
Kallen Diggs and I discuss trends in education and strategies the middle class can use to navigate a difficult economy and find opportunities.
Kallen Diggs and I discuss trends in education and strategies the middle class can use to navigate a difficult economy and find opportunities.
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