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Sons of Liberty - Tree of Liberty - with Lyrics
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7 views • August 30, 2018
More relevant than ever I made this video eight years ago when Jon Schaffer of Iced Earth released these songs on a CD called Brushfires of the Mind and encouraged people to copy it to get the message out. Now to protect these from the great youtube censorship purge these are some of the first things I decided to upload. I hope you enjoy and find some hope or inspiration in them. The songs inspired me as you can see.
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