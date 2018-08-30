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Sons of Liberty - Feeling Helpless - with Lyrics
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4 views • August 30, 2018
Jon Schaffer of Iced Earth created this song and others on the CD Brushfires of the Mind and wanted people to copy it and spread the message. I was so inspired eight years ago that I made this and several other lyric and image videos based upon the songs. I believe they are more relevant NOW than they were when I made them and I want to save them from the great youtube purge.
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