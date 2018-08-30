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Status, Standing and Capacity
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20 views • August 30, 2018
Status, Standing, and Capacity: These three words comprise the essence of understanding who and what we are in our current condition within the World System. Status is everything.
That makes each and every one of us a bankrupt; it makes us nothing more than cattle on the plantation, confined within the stock yard, and bonded (branded) as chattel property. In such a status we have no standing, which means we cannot invoke law. we cannot have and hold land, we do not have substantive rights.
That makes each and every one of us a bankrupt; it makes us nothing more than cattle on the plantation, confined within the stock yard, and bonded (branded) as chattel property. In such a status we have no standing, which means we cannot invoke law. we cannot have and hold land, we do not have substantive rights.
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