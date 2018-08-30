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Beyond Organic -- Big Jake's Garden Show Off
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15 views • August 30, 2018
Big Jake at Love of Life Farm talks about using a Beyond Organic soil analysis for growing the best, most nutritious food ever. We actually analyze the food and compare values to the USDA Food Nutrient Database. We can easily double food nutrient content. For soil analyses for your farm or garden (in the USA or international), or for more info visit www.BeyondOrganicConsulting.com
We also offer online courses, books and more.
Thanks for your interest!
Dr. Jana Bogs
We also offer online courses, books and more.
Thanks for your interest!
Dr. Jana Bogs
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