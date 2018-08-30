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Agenda21 ... 1995-2018 ... What does FEMA Know as of Aug 6, 2018? ... facts from Eddie Page
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75 views • August 30, 2018
“A federal watchdog has raised concerns about how much of the [FEMA]’s budget is going toward administrative costs – instead of disaster relief. “The Govt Accountability Office says, the amount of FEMA funds going toward admin costs like salaries for senior executive employees, travel expenses and field office leases has doubled over the last decade. Auditors said from 2004 to 2013, FEMA spent $12.7 billion on admin costs, about 12 % of the total $95.2 billion the agency was allocated . . .”
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