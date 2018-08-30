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🔴Prophecy 117 – Judgment Is Set❗ [2018 Video]
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55 views • August 30, 2018
Know that YAHUSHUA will forgive your sins. Then you must forgive yourself! You must repent, turn away from sin, & believe that through YAHUSHUA you have the power [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
https://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy117/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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