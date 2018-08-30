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Jesus Glorified on Earth
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15 views • August 30, 2018
8/29/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
The Transfiguration of Christ Is a Picture of Jesus' Millennial Reign. Everything Is to Be Done in God's Time. Also, the Protocol in That Age of Everyone Coming to Jerusalem Is a Fulfillment of the Intention of God When He Instructed His People to Utterly Destroy the Enemies They Encountered Coming into the Land, But the Strangers They Were to Receive with Open Gates. Numbers 14:44 A large teaching archive can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
The Transfiguration of Christ Is a Picture of Jesus' Millennial Reign. Everything Is to Be Done in God's Time. Also, the Protocol in That Age of Everyone Coming to Jerusalem Is a Fulfillment of the Intention of God When He Instructed His People to Utterly Destroy the Enemies They Encountered Coming into the Land, But the Strangers They Were to Receive with Open Gates. Numbers 14:44 A large teaching archive can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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