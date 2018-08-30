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"I'm in for an extended period" -TRUMP NEWS CONFERENCE - Aug. 29th
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16 views • August 30, 2018
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WATCH: President Trump Speech at the White House - August 29, 2018 - President Trump Announcement - President Trump Press Conference
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