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Bruce Ohr Testimony Sends Deep State into Panic
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31 views • August 30, 2018
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New Q from August 27th shows why the upcoming testimony by Bruce Ohr has the Deep State in an absolute panic... with 19 phone calls between DC, the UK and AUS. The white hats have the proof to get the truth!
Thanks for watching and praying!
Q posts:
https://qntmpkts.keybase.pub
Q explanation:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018...
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.c...
New Q from August 27th shows why the upcoming testimony by Bruce Ohr has the Deep State in an absolute panic... with 19 phone calls between DC, the UK and AUS. The white hats have the proof to get the truth!
Thanks for watching and praying!
Q posts:
https://qntmpkts.keybase.pub
Q explanation:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018...
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.c...
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