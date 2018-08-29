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69 Days Out The Democrats Are Publicly Stealing The Midterms
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1263 views • August 29, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how vitally important the 2018 Midterm Elections are to the future of the United States, and with just over two months left to campaign, Democrats are resorting to dirty tricks to try and win.
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