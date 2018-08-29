Traditionalism and the Male's Perspective with Mark Collett

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Streamed live on Aug 16, 2018
Anti feminist traditionalist politically driven (only red pilled women) homemaking group for full time and aspiring homemakers. We vet VERY harshly, so if you request and get declined, but feel like you should be in, message me. Thank you!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/16544...
Mark Collett:
http://www.thefallofwesternman.com/