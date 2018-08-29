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Just Us Radio Network's Jollydee asks ken scott from Gemstone University questions about SC and ES.
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15 views • August 29, 2018
SC and ES = Status Correction and Estate Structure. These are the two premium courses that are offered at Gemstone University. Jolly asks ken some questions that other people have asked her about Gemstone University and what it offers. A big question from many people is about the Estate - what is it? How was it created? Can one access it? All helpful questions to get to some answers. Recorded in May 2016
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