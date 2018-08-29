© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
kenneth scott on Correcting our Death Status and Stepping onto the Land of the Living with Lisa Wolf
Follow
0
Share
Report
107 views • August 29, 2018
kenneth scott, House of Cousens, co-founder of PanTerra D'Oro Private Society and Gemstone University talks to Lisa Wolf about our status of bonded surety to the franchise, and how to step into the land of the living by Correcting our Status.
This video is a very good start for people to understand what it is we do here at Gemstone University. ken explains what is wrong with our status, why we are considered dead by the system, and what we can do to take back our estate and our lives.
This video is a very good start for people to understand what it is we do here at Gemstone University. ken explains what is wrong with our status, why we are considered dead by the system, and what we can do to take back our estate and our lives.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.