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Obama’s Shadow CIA Office Created For Meddling And Blocking Populism - This Is The Next Phase
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928 views • August 29, 2018
Using the NDAA, a small group of the Obama administration’s CIA created a secret office to engage in censorship and establish “trusted media” so they can control the American people and block populism. Mike Adams and Roger Stone join Alex to discuss solutions and the future of America in the Trump era.
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