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Published on Oct 31, 2010
Transcendence: The True Awakening From The Matrix
By Daniel of youtube channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/danielofd...
The Poem is called 'MATRIX' Performed by rodneyparadox
Daniel's Message: THIS VIDEO SHOWS YOU HOW THE SYSTEM REALLY WORKS ON THIS WORLD. INCLUDING SOME EPIC SPEECHES TO EMPOWER YOUR SOUL AND THEN TAKE ACTION!
https://youtu.be/kTJk7n6wOls