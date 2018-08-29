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Bringing down the Australian government and Economy the socialist engineers are panicking
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41 views • August 29, 2018
Federal liberal party have orchestrated a coup against Malcom Turnball as the current prime minister he ousted Tony Abbott 3 years ago in a similar coup Australia's prime ministers are averaging 1.8 year terms max Labor Party has also been guilty of the same behind closed door secret coup's. Confidence was already low in the peoples eye's but now the conservative factions will get their own leader based on news polls, secret ballots this is not going to end well at all. Here comes big trouble
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