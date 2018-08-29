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Organic Farming and Raw Milk!~ Paul Noble (70,000 views on youtube! lets do it here too!)
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428 views • August 29, 2018
Paul Noble was recently visited by government regulators regarding their cow-share program. This interview was captured when his cow-share friends and fellow farmers banded together for mutual support on their April 26th, 2011 Farm-Gate Rally.
Video sponsored in part by Murray Bast, www.bio-ag.com. Your organic source of nutritional supplements for livestock, equine, dairy, beef, chicken, sheep and hog farms.
Produced by Free Thinker, activist & filmmaker Andrew Kohl, [email protected]
Video sponsored in part by Murray Bast, www.bio-ag.com. Your organic source of nutritional supplements for livestock, equine, dairy, beef, chicken, sheep and hog farms.
Produced by Free Thinker, activist & filmmaker Andrew Kohl, [email protected]
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