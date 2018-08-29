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James Guzman: Borderless Living and Life in Mexico
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20 views • August 29, 2018
*Original Air Date: August 4, 2015
James Guzman and I met in the scenic San Miguel de Allende to discuss his work with Borderless as well as topics such as international living and diversification, the economic crisis, expatriation and living in Mexico.
James Guzman and I met in the scenic San Miguel de Allende to discuss his work with Borderless as well as topics such as international living and diversification, the economic crisis, expatriation and living in Mexico.
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