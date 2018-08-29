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How to Deal with Courts no matter their "charge/claim"
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159 views • August 29, 2018
If you listen close you will see what is going on, the main key words are "claim" "claim of controversy" "name" and "first hand knowledge", this video exposes the fact there is no one willing to make a claim of controversy, there is no one making a claim, there is no claimant, and so on, it shows their diversive tactics in attempting to trick you off track but the real issue is the name, the name, the name and the claim!
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