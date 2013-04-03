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Infowars Nightly News Wednesday April 3 2013 Full Length
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6 views • August 29, 2018
On the April 3, 2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, Paul Joseph Watson speaks with Syrian Girl about the recent developments concerning the rebels growing presence in Syria and the acceptance of rape of Syrian women. News Covered: Alex Jones Special report on New World Order Gun Criminal Snoop Dogg Releases Anti-Gun Song. Poll: Almost One Third of Americans Believe in New World Order.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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