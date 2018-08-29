© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CFIA-LEAVE OUR FARMERS ALONE!
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • August 29, 2018
LIFESTOCK: A CALL TO FARMS! A brief summary of LIFESTOCK speeches. A brief summary of a one day event at the farm of Montana Jones, where on September 30th farmers and supporters gathered to discuss the implications of an agricultural government agency gone mad with totalitarianism. Support Ontario Farmers Today! Make sure you see Paul Hellyer's comments at the end, as to The Solution.
http://ShropshireSheep.org/
http://LifeStock.ca/
http://montanajones.com/
http://ShropshireSheep.org/
http://LifeStock.ca/
http://montanajones.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.