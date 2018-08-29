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Miracles: the Film : Trailer
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20 views • August 29, 2018
"Miracles" is a film about healing the human spirit, body, mind and soul. It will include interviews with Peter Palmer, Hodgkin's Lymphoma survivor who was given 30 days to live 20 years ago, Neuroscientist Dr. Michael Persinger, Ph.D., speaking on Consciousness, and various people who have healed themselves of various illnesses in unusual ways.
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