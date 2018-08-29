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What is trade? assets vs. scam=when 3rd player is debt
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
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6 views • August 29, 2018
What is it all about? Are you an asset & do you have any real worth? Or are you one of the many scammers?
Rarely is trade a 2 party exchange: Wheat>oil. A 3rd player is currency. What if the 3rd is a promise=debt?
The point in this video is what this World is all about.
Jesus' only violent act is said to have been when He threw the money changers from the Temple. This was because they had a scam going as a fake 3rd party.
Lawyer beholden to?
What is debt worth?
Where BRICS Development Bank fits?
Keywords
empirefedcommon lawtrademark of the beastscamschememigrantdebtcitizenillegal alien14th amendment10th amendment10 commandmentsmoney changersthe templepetrodollarbricscentral bank10 bill of rights3rd party playeradmiralty codeassetcivial warfederal researve actfederal researve notenational tradeoriginal 13th amendmentpaper documentpirates vs. city of londonthe man
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