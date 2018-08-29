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In the next 150 seconds you'll hear truths buried under Aus. Government and banking propaganda LIES.
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27 views • August 29, 2018
Recommended: the full documentary showing HOW and WHY we are now on the brink of a huge financial and social disaster --> http://www.paradime.info/videos/adams-north/
Who else has for years been warning about this? Who else has even remotely shown that they PROPERLY know and understand what is happening?
Wel over 10 years ago I was warning this would happen.
How can you NOT stand resolutely with me?
To be kept updated, subscribe at http://www.paradime.info/subscribe.htm
Who else has for years been warning about this? Who else has even remotely shown that they PROPERLY know and understand what is happening?
Wel over 10 years ago I was warning this would happen.
How can you NOT stand resolutely with me?
To be kept updated, subscribe at http://www.paradime.info/subscribe.htm
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