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THE WAVE OF CHANGE ~ FOOD~ENERGY~WELLNESS
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36 views • August 29, 2018
What do these brave people have in common? They are all working towards a better world, free of restrictions on foods free of GMO's, a world powered by clean energy technologies, and alternative approaches to medicine and healing.Time for the Wave of Change to see humanity into a better future!
Featuring: Michael Schmidt, Paul Noble, Dr Arpad Pusztai, Murray Bast, Sandy Stuart, Hon. Paul Hellyer, Dr. Michael Persinger, Dr. Jimmy Scott.
Featuring: Michael Schmidt, Paul Noble, Dr Arpad Pusztai, Murray Bast, Sandy Stuart, Hon. Paul Hellyer, Dr. Michael Persinger, Dr. Jimmy Scott.
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