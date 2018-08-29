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Stinchfield | Dana Loesch: Concealed Carry Permits During a Disaster - 9/7/17
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24 views • August 29, 2018
Dana Loesch joins Grant to talk about Hurricane Irma and the need for citizens to be able to protect themselves with their firearm. Dana also shares her reaction to the order issued in the Virgin Islands allowing the National Guard to confiscate firearms should they be needed during Hurricane Irma.
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