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First Amendment Act Addendum Can Save Our Voice & The Internet
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797 views • August 29, 2018
Ben Garrison joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss how President Donald Trump can add an addendum to the First Amendment that will protect free speech across the world wide web.
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